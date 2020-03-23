As the novel coronavirus spreads through Louisiana at a rate that rivals Italy's, which had to shut down much of their country to curb the growth, citizens are taking every precaution to prevent the spread in their personal space.
For some, that meant buying out the toilet paper at local retailers.
And for others, it means disinfecting every surface at the house, as well as using toilet paper replacements - since most of the multi-ply stock is sold out.
However, the city of Walker reminded its residents that its sewer lines were not made to accept any material outside biodegradable toilet paper and human waste.
"Our sewage collection system depends on gravity and enough water flow to move human waste and biodegradable toilet paper," the release said. "The system was not designed for napkins, paper towels, flushable wipes and especially nylon wipes.
"These items can very easily clog the collection system and cause sewer backups in homes and on the ground."
While the city of Denham Springs does employ some force mains, there are gravity lines as well in the city that rely on the same system - downhill flow to push human waste and toilet paper, only.
The parish's sewer system is a similar mix as Denham Springs, with some parts of the line being vulnerable to anything that can't be broken down by water flow.
"Baby wipes, paper towels, and even 'flushable' wipes may clog your sewer line and cause overflows," Walker's release said. "The City of Walker would like to thank you for your cooperation and understanding during this trying time as we strive to serve our community and ensure that we can provide basic utilities to our residents."
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
