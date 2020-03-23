The novel coronavirus is affecting all employers, especially those with more than 10 workers.
Clerk of Court Jason Harris and his office is no exception, sporting 50, full-time employees as well as administrative staff.
But, Harris said that despite an order from chief judge Robert Morrison that the courthouse would be closed during the 'stay at home' order from the governor, the clerk deems some of his operation essential.
"We're not going to stop the real estate market," Harris explained, "we're still taking e-filings. We took 30 already from closings on Friday (Mar. 20) and today."
In order to complete the job, Harris has divided his staff into multiple 8-person teams who take morning and night shifts, to meet social distancing protocols. The phones will be answered at 225-686-2216, and delivery packages will be taken through the front door.
Essential court business will also be allowed in - which includes final paperwork on child custody, as well as protective and restraining orders. Those will be processed from 8 a.m. to noon only.
Otherwise, customers will be turned away by sheriff's deputies at the courthouse door and asked to call the office.
Court business had already been suspended as of Friday, Mar. 20, but the courthouse remained open for clerk, sheriff, and court business. However, after the 'stay at home' order issued by the governor on Sunday, Mar. 22 the various departments that make up the courthouse staff were asked to reduce staff, or close entirely.
Both the sheriff's office and clerk will operate with their respective small teams through Mar. 27, wherein they will re-evaluate, while court has been postponed all together until May.
Those dates are:
March 23, 2020
Judge Morrison (DIVISION C) - New date: May 18, 2020
Judge Ricks (DIVISION E) - New date: May 26, 2020
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION K) - New date: Call secretary*
Judge Edwards (VISION I) - New date: Call secretary*
March 24, 2020
Judge Morrison (DIVISION C) - New date: May 19, 2020
Judge Abels (DIVISION D) - New date: Call secretary*
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION E) - New date: Call secretary*
Judge Edwards (DIVISION I) - New date: May 19, 2020
Hon. Erika Sledge (H O) - New date: May 26, 2020
March 25, 2020
Judge Foster (DIVISION B) - New date: May 20, 2020
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION E) - New date: April 22, 2020
March 26, 2020
Judge Foster (DIVISION B) - New date: May 21, 2020
Judge Oglesbee (DIVISION K) - New date: Call secretary*
Hon. Erika Sledge (H O) - New date: May 21, 2020
*Secretary phone number - 225-686-7461
Attorneys with telephone status conferences, please contact the division secretary for instructions.
The court says that if you need to pay your fines, fees, or track tickets go to www.21stjdcpay.org, or visit www.21stjdc.org for more information.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
