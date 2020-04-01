Southeastern Louisiana University athletic director Jay Artigues and baseball coach Matt Riser certainly aren’t complaining about the latest move by the NCAA, but they also know there’s some number-crunching ahead to make it all work out.
On Monday, the NCAA granted student-athletes who compete in spring sports an extra year of eligibility and extended their eligibility period after the spring sports season was cancelled in the wake of the novel coronavirus.
“I’m excited about this,” Artigues said. “I think it’s a win for the student-athletes. There’s some really tough decisions that had to be made and still have to be made, but I think if you really sit down and you start deciding, ‘hey, what’s best for the student-athlete?’ and you go that route, you can live with your decisions, and this is definitely one that’s a win for our student-athletes.”
Added Riser: “I thought it was a huge was win for our student-athletes. The unfortunate event of having their season cancelled was a tough pill to swallow for all of them, but I think this obviously gives a light on the horizon. There’s still a lot to filter through, still a lot of scenarios to play out and a lot of questions to be answered, but I think that was the first and foremost thing was to do the right thing by giving those kids a year back and allow the coaches and administrators to work out some more details with it.”
In Division I, athletes are limited to four years of eligibility in five years, and in baseball, there is a 35-man roster limit with 27 players on scholarship and 11.7 scholarships divided between those scholarship players. The new guidelines will allow teams to expand their rosters for next season based on how many seniors were on the roster this season.
Southeastern had five seniors this season, meaning its roster can expand to 40 players next season, if those players opt to return.
“Some schools will have the ability to have more guys on the roster,” Riser said. “Again, it will be up to those kids. Some of these are walk-ons that are paying their own way. Some have already graduated. Do they really want to come back for a second degree to continue and try to play? It’ll be up to each individual kid to try to obviously financially afford it on their end as well. At the end of the day, the roster limits, it is what it is. There’s only nine positions. You’re not going to increase the amount of positions on the field. I think competition is going to go up for us, which is a positive thing. From a personal standpoint for our sport, baseball, I think the level of the game is just going to continue to rise and competition’s going to be at an all-time high, so I think that’s going to really excite the fans once we get a chance to get back on the field and excite some coaches and ignite some players to be super competitive when it’s time to get back on the field.”
At present, Riser said all five of the seniors on the Lions’ roster – pitchers Kyle Flettrich, Justin Simanek and Noah Hughes, infielder/outfielder Johnny Johnson and infielder Eli Johnson, are all expected to return. Riser said returning seniors will not count against the scholarship numbers next season, but that’s where things will get interesting from a financial standpoint.
“We’ve got to get creative,” Riser said. “It will create some financial burdens, obviously, not only for our sport, but for everybody. There’s some creativity that has to come with the numbers. Obviously, with the limitations of the 27-to-35 (roster limit), the senior relief will help for those guys coming back, but, again, you’re still talking about financial numbers that you’ve got to figure out in a time of crisis.”
“At the end of the day, there’s going to be some players and some kids that will get a raw deal,” Riser continued. “I think what you try and do with this, there was no eliminating the raw deals. There’s going to be raw deals. You just try to limit the amount of them.”
Added Artigues: “You’ve got to be able to fund it. From the financial side of it, that’s my job and my coaches’ job is to figure out a way to fund it and make those tough decisions because in essence … you’re going to have one extra recruiting class on a team, which makes it a little crowded, but there’s some tough decisions (that) need to be made either this year or next year to kind of get that back to normal.”
Artigues said Southeastern is working on those financial logistics on a daily basis while also pointing out other spring sports – softball, track and beach volleyball – are also impacted by the NCAA’s decision. He also said funding isn’t the easiest task given the hit the economy has taken as a result of the coronavirus.
“It’s not just for this situation, but with this whole situation with the coronavirus, it’s going to put a strain on everybody financially,” Artigues said. “It trickles down from your corporate sales, to season tickets. You don’t know where the state budget’s going to fall, so there’s a lot of unanswered questions. There are going to be a lot of challenges ahead, but the decision that was made by the NCAA where the kids were granted another year of eligibility if they chose to take it, is going to be a definite positive for them, and at this time, the student-athletes can take something positive.”
The Southland Conference cancelled its spring sports season and championships on March 14, just days after the NCAA announced the cancellation of its spring sports championships.
“Things evolved rapidly and abruptly for those guys, but they understand,” Riser said. “They’re mature kids. They haven’t played the victim at all in this. They’ve done a really good job of just staying positive. (They say) ‘hey coach, you’ve always told us control things we can control. This is out of our control.’ The only thing we can do is continue to move forward and realize that everybody’s in the same boat, and the ones who want to play the victim aren’t going to survive, so we’re not going to do that. We’re going to do the exact opposite and stay as positive as we possibly can (and) stay with the process. They’ve done that, man. They’ve handled that really maturely.”
Artigues is hopeful the NCAA’s ruling will help athletic programs move forward a bit in the midst the current circumstances.
“We waited for a decision to be made, so now we can figure out a way to deal with it,” Artigues. “It gives the kids a little closure. This is a time that they need something positive that they can hang their hat on. Now we can start focusing on the fall and the summer and getting ready for next year.”
