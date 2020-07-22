As of now, the Southland Conference football season will go on as scheduled.
That was the message SLC Commissioner Tom Burnett had as the conference opened its virtual kickoff event Wednesday morning.
“We are planning to proceed with the 2020 football season as scheduled,” Burnett said. “I would stress in the fall at this point.”
The Southland football schedule is slated to begin Aug. 29 with Central Arkansas facing Austin Peay in Montgomery, Ala.
“That will be followed by what we think will be a full slate of games on Labor Day weekend,” Burnett said. “Our membership has been meeting constantly over the last four months, and they have reconfirmed that planning for the fall, even as recently as this week. We anticipate our football camps opening soon with our coaches and student athletes beginning preseason practices as they normally do.”
Southeastern Louisiana is set to open preseason practice Aug. 5 in preparation for the season opener at Tulane on Sept. 3.
“At times, I will tell you, these discussions have been quite sobering as the challenges are very real, and the clock is ticking on all of us in Division I,” Burnett said of preparing for the upcoming season in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. “You are likely aware of everything that’s happening in this conversation. All that being said, both our presidents and our athletic director groups are still intent on remaining on a pathway to fall competition, understanding that everything is done with the health and safety of our student-athletes and our game participants at the forefront in every conversation, every discussion, every planning.”
Burnett said the conference has been studying ‘alternatives in testing’ while also keeping tabs on ‘local hospitalization rates and capabilities’ as it relates to COVID-19.
Earlier this week, the Southwestern Athletic Conference announced it wouldn’t play football in the fall with plans for an abbreviated conference-only schedule in the spring. Burnett said as of now, moving football to the spring isn’t an option for the Southland.
“I will tell you we have not spent a whole lot of time on that,” Burnett said. “If that comes to fruition, we will have what we think is plenty of time to plan effectively for that. Right now, we’re focused on fall competition, and spring competition … would bring a whole lot of other complications to our sports, to our campuses, and really, it’s going to require a lot of thoughtful review before that could even possibly happen if we exhaust all of our fall options.”
“I mentioned the clock is ticking, and time is clearly running short if we’re going to change what our plan is, but it has not run out completely,” Burnett said. “Our administrators believe they have some additional time to fully evaluate the information they need to make the best informed decision. How much time is that? Well, hard to pinpoint exactly, but it’s likely on the horizon ahead of us.”
Burnett said a big factor in the decisions made regard athletics is the impact the pandemic is having on communities within the Southland Conference.
“It’s not a secret that we have some hot spots right now in the Southland Conference region,” Burnett said. “I think I watch every governor’s news conference in our three states – Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana … We’re watching everything, and that first and foremost, I think, is what is going to have to give our university presidents, who will make any final decision on what we do, allow them to make the best informed decision …”
Lions picked fourth in preseason poll
Southeastern was picked fourth in the SLC’s preseason poll, behind Central Arkansas, Sam Houston State and Nicholls.
The Lions return 11 starters and 31 letterwinners from a team that went 8-5 last season and advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs for the second time in school history.
2020 Southland Conference Football Preseason Poll
Team (First-place votes) – Points
1. Central Arkansas (12) – 190
2. Sam Houston State (4) – 170
3. Nicholls (6) – 169
4. Southeastern Louisiana – 157
5. McNeese – 113
6. UIW – 104
7. Abilene Christian – 101
8. Stephen F. Austin – 60
9. Houston Baptist – 59
10. Northwestern State – 49
11. Lamar - 38
McCord earns Louis Bonnette Sports Media Award
The late Carley McCord, a Northwestern State graduate, was awarded the Louis Bonnette Sport Media Award on Tuesday ahead of the Southland’s media kickoff event.
McCord served as co-host for recent Southland Football and Basketball Media Day shows on ESPN platforms and also worked as a sideline reporter for a number of Southland football games on ESPN and Cox Sports Television. McCord was a member of the sports team for WDSU in New Orleans and was an in-game host for the Saints and Pelicans.
McCord, who is the first female recipient of the award, was honored posthumously after being killed in a plane crash in December 2019 at the age of 30.
