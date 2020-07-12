Former Denham Springs football player Alex Harris signed with Brown University in part so he and his brother Zach could be college teammates for a few seasons.
That’s on hold now after the Ivy League opted not to compete in fall sports last Wednesday in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It was an announcement that was still sinking in for the Harris brothers the following day.
“We all kind of suspected it was going to happen, but we just didn’t want to believe the news,” Alex Harris said. “It’s rough for a lot of them, in particularly the seniors of the class just because it’s kind of their last year, and it’s been their year to be the big dog on campus, and it didn’t exactly turn out how they thought it would be.”
The Ivy League is the first conference to announce the suspension of fall sports, with a release from the league stating: ‘A decision on the remaining winter and spring sports competition calendar, and on whether fall sport competition would be feasible in the spring, will be determined at a later date.’
While that’s some reason for hope, Zach Harris was realistic after hearing the news of the fall season’s postponement.
“They’re not planning anything for that right now,” Zach Harris said of a potential spring football season. “They left it open and said that’s a possibility, but there’s no proactive plans right now to figure out a schedule and logistics for that.”
The Brown brothers also said they learned of the season’s suspension via television reports hours ahead of a scheduled video meeting with Brown athletic director Jack Hayes and the school’s football coaching staff.
“I guess this whole thing, it’s just been a thing hanging over all over all of our heads ever since they sent us home – ever since they canceled spring ball, canceled March Madness, canceled sports,” Zach Harris said. “I felt like it was important for us that they let us know first. I guess the best comparison for how we kind of felt not finding out from them first … would be like if you were in pro sports and you’re watching the news and you see you get traded to a different team and you haven’t had a phone call or anything. That’s just not how you want to find out. You want to find out from people you trust, people who have all the information.
“That’s not the fault of our coaches or the league,” Zach Harris continued. “That’s more so just frustration on our part that it just seems like stuff just getting taken away from us – spring ball, all the spring athletes – and we’re just kind of like the last ones to know.”
Said Alex Harris: “I think for a lot of players, it angered them. (They) felt almost like betrayed. It’s like the whole world finds out before we do. How is that fair? I think that definitely angered a lot of the players, to say the least. It was a very odd situation …”
Zach Harris, who earned a spot on Brown’s travel squad last season as a sophomore and played in games against Bryant and Harvard, has been back in Denham Springs since school shut down in March, and he’s trying to gain a different perspective on the situation.
“I guess at first I was kind of hurt, kind of frustrated about it,” Zach Harris said. “I guess … you realize that you get a whole year to prepare … (I) have more time than I’ve ever had at this level of competition to prepare for a season, so there’s really no excuse to not have the best season I’ve had going forth. Hopefully we have a season next fall that (there will) be really no excuse to not play at the best level I’ve played at given the time I’ll get to prepare – trying to find the positives in that.”
Meanwhile, Alex Harris, who was an All-Parish offensive lineman and a member of the DSHS powerlifting team, was gearing up for his freshman season at Brown.
“That’s probably been the hardest part because you’re getting into the fall … and so you’re kind of getting into the mindset of we’re about to go in here. You get in the mood to be, honestly, tossed around for the first few days, but almost clueless and you just don’t know, but in this situation, that’s everyone because no one knows what’s going to happen,” Alex Harris continued. “It’s kind of been minute-by-minute, we’re finding out something new and stuff like that. I don’t believe everyone fully understands all the details of it.
“It’s definitely strange, but I guess the good side about being a freshman in this case is that hopefully you do this, and so if this is difficult, hopefully the rest of your time there won’t be as bad, but we’ll see,” Alex Harris said.
“It definitely (sets you back) as far as just getting used to getting in the swing of things (and) as far as learning I guess how things run up there, especially as far as the plays and the offense and all that stuff goes just because you can only get so much out of a Zoom meeting,” Alex Harris said. “For the most part, the only thing they can really say is stay in shape and stuff like that …
To that end, Zach Harris said he and Alex have been meeting with area high school players a couple of times a week to work on fundamentals.
“I’ll work with Alex specifically on scheme, and then we’ve been doing the Zoom meetings with our coaches and stuff, so by the time he gets up there, he’ll definitely have a grip on the scheme as far as I can help him with that,” Zach Harris said. “I’m sure given this time off we’ll try to implement more stuff and there will be more stuff and there will be more scheme that we have to learn, but he’ll definitely, by the time he gets ready to play, will have a grasp on the scheme and fundamentals and all that.”
Alex Harris, who was unable to compete in the state powerlifting meet in the spring, said he’s also taken advantage of some of the down time he’s had during the coronavirus pandemic.
“For me, I’m just trying to look at it as more time with people I love and more time at home, but at the same time, it’s more of an opportunity just to train, get up strength, conditioning and what have you,” he said.
Brown released its plan for the upcoming school year, which features a three-term calendar in which first-year students won’t be on campus until the spring in an effort to limit the number of students on campus.
“There’s just uncertainty with how this decision by the league fits in with the schools and who’s making the calls on who can practice and all of that,” Zach Harris said. “Right now, we just don’t have the answers to that, so (there’s) a little bit of frustration on not being able to prepare. You always want to be able to prepare for any situation, and right now, we just don’t have enough information to prepare mentally for what we’re going to do or put together plans.”
Brown said the majority of its classes will transition to online/remote/hybrid instruction this school year, and Zach Harris said he’s leaning toward taking classes remotely.
“If they come back and say ‘guys, we can practice. We can get together as a team and prepare better than you could individually’, then I’m all for being up there regardless of any other stuff we have to do, any other precautions we have to take that are going to inhibit us,” Zach Harris said.
