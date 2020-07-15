DENHAM SPRINGS – If life in the midst of the novel coronavirus has taught Southeastern Louisiana football coach Frank Scelfo anything, it’s that adjusting to changing circumstances is key.
It’s just the type of thing that happens when you’re a coach.
“We get a chance to do this,” Scelfo said earlier this week while attending the Southeastern Coaches Memorial Golf Tournament at Greystone Country Club. “We don’t have to do it. We get to do it, and there’s a difference between those two things. Our guys are excited about being back. They’re excited about seeing each other. We’re still having to keep social distancing, wear our masks … We’re still able to do all that stuff, but it’s different. We’ve got to embrace the change. We have to learn how to deal with this, live our lives, do things we’re supposed to do and deal with it. We have to be able to do that. We can’t stay shut down in our houses for the next year or so. It just can’t happen. That’s not the way human beings are built, and competitive people want to figure out a way to do it, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re doing everything we can to do it safely, and at the same time, we’re competitive, so we want to win. We want to figure out a way to do the things we need to do to get us prepared.”
Southeastern was limited to just five practices in the spring before things shut down in March because of COVID-19, but Scelfo had some perspective on the situation.
“Here’s the thing – we can sit around and say ‘woe is me’, or we can realize that everybody’s in the same boat,” Scelfo said. “We didn’t fall behind anybody because nobody else had any more than us or any less than us. It is what it is, and we’ve got to be able to adapt and overcome with what we have. We talk all the time to the players about control what you can control. We can’t control what happened in spring ball, or lack of spring ball, or April or May or June or what some other conference or other school is doing. We can’t control that. What we can control, though, is us and how we work out and how we approach each and every day and our nutrition, staying social distancing, doing all those things.”
Southeastern is coming off a season in which it advanced to the second round of the FCS playoffs, and a lot of the chemistry on that team was built during the spring and summer last year. While the Lions haven’t had that this season, Scelfo said that doesn’t mean this season’s team isn’t coming together in its own way.
“It’s never happened before, but the thing is, when our kids came back last Sunday – we started working out last Monday – the vast majority of them were in great shape,” Scelfo said. “During the months of March, April, May, June, we were in constant contact – Zoom meetings, installs, things like that – and we talked to them about making sure you’re working out, do the things that you can do, body weight workouts and things like that, and they came back in really good shape, so I’ve been really pleased with how they came back physically.”
Scelfo said that’s one gauge into how the program’s culture has changed from his first season heading into his third as the Lions’ coach.
“We put it on them,” Scelfo said. “We said ‘this is where you have to be when you get here because we’re not going to be here with you, so you’ve got to put yourself in that position,’ but I think that’s where in Year 3, our guys, from a maturity standpoint, where we’re at. That’s the part that’s pretty cool. If they would have all come back and been out of shape and stuff like that, I would have really been disappointed, but (from) the maturity standpoint, I really like it.
“They talked to each other during this whole time they were away,” Scelfo continued. “They communicated with each other. They challenged each other, and we’re seeing it right now. We’re seeing it take place.”
While the team was away from campus, Scelfo said he and his coaching staff were able to stay in touch via Zoom meetings, which he said was learning experience in its own way.
“It was interesting,” Scelfo said. “I’m not a big computer guy or whatever it is. I had to learn all this stuff. Again, you’ve got to find the positive out of stuff, so I was able to learn how to do these things and have these meetings with the players. Each position group, we had those meetings. We had installs. We were able to spend time with them talking to them about a lot of stuff. The social unrest that’s going on in our country – we were able to address those things.”
“It was cool just to see the guys,” Scelfo continued. “We hadn’t seen their faces, either, and now we had a chance to see their faces and stuff like that.”
There are some new faces on the Lions’ coaching staff as well, with last season’s defensive coordinator, Lance Guidry, joining the staff at Florida Atlantic. Chris Lachney, who was Southeastern’s linebackers coach last season, taking over as the program’s third defensive coordinator in as many seasons.
“We just needed some time with Chris, and he’s gotten there,” Scelfo said. “He’s gotten to that point, and he’s ready to do it. He’s been busting his tail, and he’s ready. I’m looking forward to watching him. Obviously, he did a great job coming from the high school ranks, but he spent two years with us kind of seeing how the whole college thing works, and then now he’s jumping in there feet first.”
Scelfo said the Lions’ defense will look slightly different under Lachney.
“We’ll keep a lot of the same structure,” Scelfo said. “I think we’ll probably be a little more pressure-oriented at times, but I think we’re going to be (more sound) with some of the stuff that we went through in the offseason, going over some things. When we started implementing (in) spring ball, getting through those five practices, you could see a difference. You could actually see some of the things that were taking place.
“I thought last year, we got hurt by the big plays way too much, and because of that, it put us in bad situations,” Scelfo said, mentioning last season’s games against McNeese, Montana, Nicholls State and Ole Miss – all losses for the Lions. “Some big plays took place, and we’ve just got do a better job of that, so we addressed that, and I think Chris has embraced that.”
Additionally, former SLU running backs coach/passing game coordinator Kerry Joseph joined the staff of the Seattle Seahawks, while receivers coach Micheal Spurlock joined the staff at Ole Miss, his alma mater.
“We’re going to lose coaches, but to be able to see them, with our success this past year and be able to see them go on to something else is really cool,” Scelfo said. “When you have success, things like that are going to happen.”
Giovanni Vizza, who coached with Scelfo at Texas-San Antonio is the Lions’ new receivers coach, while Albert Poree will coach running backs.
While the Ivy League and Patriot League have opted not to play sports in the fall because of coronavirus, the Southland Conference is currently on track to play a full season.
“We’ve got Tulane Sept. 3,” Scelfo said. “We’ve got kids working out right now. We’ve got fall camp scheduled and ready to go, and that’s what we’re gearing up for. We want to win this thing. We’re on a mission in 2020 to win this thing and do what we did and go into the playoffs and just keep advancing, just keep going further than what we did. We want to top what we did. It wasn’t good enough.”
“If they’re going to let us play, we’re going to be ready to play,” Scelfo continued. “We’ll be ready to play. If they say we’ve got to make some changes, got to do those things, we’re going to adapt to them, we’re going change, and then we’re going to play. And then if they say we can’t play, we’ll abide by that, but right now, we’re going forward with everything.”
