HAMMOND – The Southeastern Louisiana football team opened fall practice preparations for the spring 2021 season on Monday afternoon at Strawberry Stadium.
Monday marked day one of a 15-practice schedule through Nov. 13. The Lions will practice Mondays and Wednesday at 3:40 p.m. and Fridays at 10:10 a.m. over the next five weeks.
Southeastern coach Frank Scelfo was pleased with the effort of his team, especially the veterans.
“The energy was there and our top returners really did a nice job with their assignments on both sides of the ball,” Scelfo said. “With all the meetings we’ve had and work we’ve done, we expected our younger guys to be a little more locked in on day one. We were in shorts today, but by the time we get the pads on, we expect to be sharper from an assignment stand point.”
While the fall season being postponed to the spring because of COVID-19 concerns has provided its challenges, it could ultimately benefit some of the newest Lions, according to Scelfo.
“In any situation, you have to look for the positive and make the best of it,” Scelfo said. “Our staff and team have done a nice job of using the situation presented to us to our advantage. One of the things that will help us is to have the ability to grow some of our younger guys without having to throw them right into the fire this fall. Having the season moved to the spring gives those new guys more time to acclimate themselves not just on the football field, but to all aspects of being a collegiate student-athlete.”
As the fall practice session progresses, Scelfo wants his team to come together on and off the field.
“We want to continue to come together as a team and see our team unity grow every time we come out here over the next five weeks,” Scelfo said. “We’ve talked to our guys now just about being better players from a technique stand point, but being better teammates and better leaders. Our work ethic has been good overall, so as our team becomes a closer unit, we’re going to get better.”
SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open their home schedule.
TICKETS
For ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. SLU is scheduled to host McNeese (March 6), Northwestern State (March 13) and Lamar (April 3) this coming spring.
