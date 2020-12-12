A community testing site for the novel coronavirus is running in Denham Springs next week, according to Ochsner Health.
The community testing site at the Denham Springs Street Department, located at 940 Government Avenue, will run from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Other nearby testing sites for Livingston Parish residents next week can be found at the following locations:
-- Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16
-- Lamar Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Avenue, Gonzales; 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 17
-- BREC Alaska Street Park, 3014 Alaska Street, Baton Rouge; 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 18
-- Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 North 38th Street, Baton Rouge; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19
The testing sites being offered by Ochsner Health are in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, and the Office of Public Health. There are a limited number of tests available per day.
Tests will be administered by Ochsner personnel, and people being tested will be registered on site. LOHSEP said people will receive test results within 72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone.
Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care.
There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test, according to LOHSEP, and no one will be turned away based on insurance status. People are advised to bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. Any Louisiana resident over the age of 5 is eligible to be tested.
Participants can receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and be connected to Ochsner’s 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
For more information, call 1-866-703-7790 or visit www.ochsner.org/testing.
