There have recently been “concerning” trends regarding new cases and hospitalizations of the novel coronavirus in multiple regions of the state, leading officials to ask the public to “double down” on mitigation measures as Louisiana nears the end of Phase Two.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards would not comment on whether or not the recent uptick would force him to extend Phase Two, which is scheduled to expire on June 26. The governor said he’ll make an announcement regarding entering Phase Three on Monday.
To advance in the White House’s “Open Up American Again” plan, vetted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), a state must see decreases in reported COVID-like symptoms, cases, and hospitalizations over a 14-day period.
While Louisiana has seen overall improvements from where it stood two months ago in the initial outbreak of the disease, officials said there are areas of “real concern” as the state sees a spike in new cases and hospitalizations.
While there's not yet enough data to constitute a trend, Edwards said the recent figures have officials concerned.
“We’re starting to see some things that are concerning,” he said.
Edwards and Dr. Alex Billioux, of the Office of Public Health, both made pleas to citizens to follow the health guidelines that helped Louisiana reverse course from its initial outbreak of the disease in March and April.
They reminded citizens to wear masks in public, maintain social distance of at least 6 feet, practice good hygiene, and wash their hands, pointing to those factors as the reasons Louisiana was able to slow the spread over the last two months.
“We still have the disease, it is still contagious, it is still deadly,” Edwards said.
Citing a need to review “all data,” the Louisiana Department of Health didn’t update its COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday. With the Department of Health constantly trying to update its process, Billioux said officials didn’t want to put up numbers they’d have to change.
Despite not having Thursday’s figures, Billioux said there has recently been an increase in cases at the same time as a slight decrease in tests. Pointing to graphics, Billioux said the areas of greatest concern at the moment are Regions 4, 5, and 6, which are all showing an “alarming rise” in cases and hospitalizations.
Though Billioux lauded citizens for the “tremendous work” they did early on to slow the spread of the disease, he said that officials are seeing “a rate of rise that could make us look like Texas or Mississippi or Arkansas,” all states that have recently seen surges in new cases.
“Right now, we need to act and do what we did early on and be good neighbors,” he said.
In the latest figures on Wednesday, the Department of Health reported 928 additional cases to bring the statewide total to 48,634. Officials said Wednesday’s surge includes a backlog of 129 cases that stretch back between April 1-9.
Still, the 799 new cases are the most in a single day since April 4, around the end of the peak in Louisiana. And the spread doesn’t appear to be slowing down, as health officials have reported at least 400 new cases in eight of the last nine days.
Since June 10, Edwards said there have been 4,200 new cases that weren’t backlogged, or 525 per day.
What’s making this worse? Most of the new cases are not coming from nursing homes or congregate settings where people are in close proximity.
“This means they were the result of community spread,” Edwards said.
Edwards and Billioux also downplayed the notion that the virus’ spread would slow in the warmer summer months, citing the recent uptick in cases. They also said people shouldn’t be concerned with a second wave in the fall, saying that the first wave hasn’t yet ended.
“We’re still very much in the first wave, Edwards said. “The COVID hasn’t left and it’s still very present in every community of Louisiana. Every Louisianan needs to do a real gut check about whether he or she has been slacking off with taking the proper precautions.”
Regarding Phase Three, which would further ease restrictions on businesses and activities in public, Edwards said he and his team would dig into the data over the weekend before he announces his decision on Monday. He declined to answer a question about whether he’d allow some regions to enter Phase Three while keeping others in Phase Two.
On a more positive note, Edwards said the state is “nowhere near” overwhelming its capacity to deliver healthcare, something that seemed possible — and projected to happen — in early April. However, he declined to say whether he’d consider moving some regions into Phase Three but not others.
“We’re gonna get [to Phase Three], the question is whether we’re gonna get there on [June 26],” he said.
