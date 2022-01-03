Louisiana has confirmed more than 24,000 new COVID-19 cases since Dec. 30, continuing the state’s recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
On Monday, the state reported 24,433 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in addition to 6,728 new “probable” cases. The combined 31,161 cases were on 123,530 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 25 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to shoot up, rising by 92 from Sunday to 1,106 across the state, the most since Sept. 23 (1,141). The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators reached 50, the most at one time since Oct. 28.
The state also surpassed 15,000 total COVID-19 deaths on Monday by reporting nine new confirmed deaths and six new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 677,450 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 182,406 “probable” cases
-- 13,028 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,973 “probable” deaths
-- 12,421,221 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,636,829 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,333,423 series completed; 4,796,111 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 282 new cases since Dec. 30 in addition to 168 suspected cases. The confirmed cases over the holiday were more than the totals from the months of October (259) and November (144).
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,868 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,430 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 251,600 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,229 initiated vaccine series; 54,819 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
