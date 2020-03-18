The timing of the coronavirus outbreak could not have been worse for some citizens.
Many individuals saw their hours cut or were laid off all together when Governor John Bel Edwards mandated that certain businesses, especially those in the hospitality world that draw huge crowds, be closed.
Those businesses and gathering sizes included:
- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
- Casinos and bars will be closed.
- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
- Movie theaters will be closed.
- Gyms and studios
Social distancing helps 'flatten the curve,' the governor explained, which allows health care infrastructure to keep up with demand. One of the main concerns from health care providers is the lack of Intensive Care Unit beds, as well as ventilators to help combat the pneumonia portion of the virus.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
Right on the cusp of tax season.
However, a report released by Congressman Garret Graves (R-Baton Rouge, District 6) said that the Treasury Department is - by direction of President Donald Trump - "deferring tax payments, without penalty or interest, for a certain amount of time for certain businesses and individuals who are impacted."
You can read the guidelines below:
The Treasury Secretary has deferred tax payments, and waived penalties
- Families and small businesses can defer tax payments for 90 days. This covers a broad range of Americans, including small businesses that file as individuals who owe up to $1 million, and other categories of small businesses, sole proprietors, and corporations owing up to $10 million.
- Penalties and interest that would otherwise apply during this nearly three-month period will be waived.
$300 billion for relief, targeted to those who need it
- Targeted relief means help goes to those in trouble, rather than simply inflating profits.
- Taxpayers should continue to file their taxes by April 15, as normal. Many taxpayers will get refunds and this will help provide additional funding to families that need it. But if an eligible taxpayer owes a tax payment, they have the option to defer.
- States take direction from the federal government, so this key guidance allows state departments of revenue to take action.
In the meantime
- This relief is will ensure families and small businesses have the cash they need.
- Taxpayers should file by April 15 as normal and the deferral will be applied automatically.
- If you have concerns, reach out directly to IRS or reach out to the congressman's staff who can forward constituent concerns to IRS and Treasury.
Tap here to ----> Contact Congressman Garret Graves
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.