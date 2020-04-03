The novel coronavirus originated out of the Hubei Province in China, which boasts 58.5 million people.

Wuhan, China, was ground zero for COVID-19, but Congressman Garret Graves was focused on something other than the disease which continues to spread worldwide and has caused the American economy to come to a near standstill.

"We have to reduce our reliance on Chinese goods," Graves said in a podcast with the News.

China, like America, faced an immediate shutdown of much of their economy within 60 days of the virus' discovery. In order to curb the spread, the Chinese government went so far as to seal people in their homes to maintain control.

And the effects were immediately felt, worldwide, as production queues slowed and international imports from China were cancelled.

Those cancellations have been felt in America, due to supply chain disruption. One fact that has come to light, which was mentioned by Congressman Graves, is that it has become clear that the United States is heavily reliant on Chinese goods - including personal protective equipment (PPE) and pharmaceuticals.

According to testimony, the United States imports almost 80% of their supply of pharmaceuticals from China.

A fact which has already been brought to the attention of federal lawmakers.

According to an article from Politico the Department of Health and Hospitals testified in 2019 before the Senate about the dangers of being so heavily reliant on Chinese imports. At the time, it was theorized that the Chinese could withhold those goods or, worse, contaminate them.

No one considered, at the time, that the supply chain of healthcare goods could stop for very reason they were created - a pandemic.

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import & Export of Medicines & Health Products states that China is the world’s largest producer of generic drugs. More than 90 percent of China’s 4,300 API and pharmaceutical manufacturers produce generic products. As with other industrial sectors, China’s strength is in its scale.

In all, the Chinese's pharmaceutical exports valued $64.4 billion in 2018.

Also in 2018, U.S. imports from China account for 21.2% of overall U.S. imports. The top import categories were:

Electrical machinery ($152 billion)

Machinery ($117 billion)

Furniture and bedding ($35 billion)

Toys and sports equipment ($27 billion)

Plastics ($19 billion)

Graves said that President Donald Trump took bold action in activating the Defense Production Act, pushing local companies to make ventilators and PPE for states and healthcare providers as coronavirus numbers continue to rise in the United States.

However, the congressman said that the United States must go further to remove their reliance on foreign goods, especially considering the current global landscape and, locally, as states compete with each other for the same supply chains with regard to ventilators, PPE, and pharmaceuticals.

A 2019 article from TIME Magazine posited that removing reliance on China is a more complicated issue, at least in the manufacturing sector. For many companies who outsource raw goods from China, because they are 50% - or more - less expensive than from other places in the world say that reducing imports or removing them all together will put them out of business.

The companies make the final product here in America, with a mixture of foreign and local raw goods.

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, experienced its largest single-day jump in reported cases by far on Thursday, reaching approximately 9,150 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

That’s 2,726 more reported cases — or a 42-percent jump — from Wednesday’s figures, according to the Department of Health.

The alarming new figures come hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards predicted a “jarring” increase in reported cases during a radio interview on WWL. He warned that the huge spike was due to a backlog in private lab results that may not necessarily accurately reflect the growth of the virus.

This week, officials have continually referenced a “logjam” in private tests that were taken a week or longer ago in some cases that are just now being confirmed.

“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” Edwards said.

“I am pleased to see a ramp up in testing across the state. We need this energy and commitment to continue. It’s important to understand that what’s happening in Louisiana with the increased testing is also happening around the country. That said, as more and more commercial labs come online our different data systems must learn to talk to one another.”

The Department of Health is now reporting 51,086 tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 5,310 reported tests in the last 24 hours and more than 12,000 in the last two days.

There are currently 1,639 COVID-19 patients being treated in Louisiana hospitals, or nearly 18 percent of all reported cases. Of that total, there are 507 who are on ventilators, or nearly 31 percent of all those hospitalized from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.

The novel coronavirus is now being reported in all but three of the state’s 64 parishes, after Caldwell Parish reported its first positive case Thursday. Only Cameron, Tensas, and West Carroll parishes have yet to confirm a case, though Edwards has repeatedly stated the virus is in “every parish.”

In Livingston Parish, the number of cases increased by eight, the highest single-day jump that brings the local total to 33. Though the Department of Health has not confirmed a COVID-19 related death in Livingston Parish, the first one was reported late Wednesday afternoon after a Town of Livingston resident succumbed to the disease.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state now stands at 310, with 35 parishes reporting at least one death.

Edwards continues to implore Louisiana residents to practice mitigation efforts, as well as social distancing. Those include: