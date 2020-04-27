The case count of the novel coronavirus increased by one in Livingston Parish overnight, bringing the local total to 183, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The parish death toll remained at 11 for the fourth straight day, with the last new death reported on April 23.
Livingston Parish is now reporting 2,081 completed tests through commercial labs, an increase of 21 from the previous day, and 38 additional tests completed through the state lab, the same as Sunday.
LDH Region 9 statistics remained relatively constant, which contains Livingston Parish, currently has 48 ventilators in use, with 155 available. There are also 88 ICU beds in use, with 93 available, and 813 total hospital beds in use, with 66 remaining.
Region 9 consists of Livingston, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Washington, and St. Tammany parishes. Most COVID-19 cases are currently in St. Tammany Parish, most likely overflow from hard-hit New Orleans.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 27,068 reported cases, an increase of 295 from the previous day. There are now 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported 1,683 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 18 from the previous day, and 262 patients on ventilators, a decrease of three in the last 24 hours.
The Department of Health reported 27 new deaths on Monday to bring the statewide death toll to 1,697. There are currently 52 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. Additionally, the Department of Health is reporting 43 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
There have now been 146,989 completed tests, either through the state lab or commercial labs. The vast majority of those tests (94 percent) have been completed through commercial labs, according to the Department of Health.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to make an “important announcement” regarding stay-at-home orders at 4 p.m. The governor’s current order — which has closed casinos, bars, school campuses, and businesses considered “non-essential” for the six weeks — is scheduled to end on Thursday, April 30.
