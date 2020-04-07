Livingston Parish is reporting 15 additional cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, bringing the local total to 94, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s an 18-percent increase in reported cases from Monday. Livingston Parish has more than doubled its total case count since Friday’s figures (40).
The parish is also reporting 20 new tests from the previous day, with 262 tests completed through commercial lab tests in addition to one completed through the state lab.
There remains one reported COVID-19 related death among Livingston Parish residents, according to the Department of Health.
Across the state, the coronavirus hit a reported 16,284 positive cases in all but one of the state’s 64 parishes (Tensas Parish). That has led to a reported 1,996 hospitalizations and 519 patients on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
On Tuesday, the statewide reported death toll rose to 582 — an increase of 70 from the previous day and the largest single-day jump in fatalities to date. Approximately 41 of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
