The reported case count for the novel coronavirus rose to 107 in Livingston Parish, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s an increase of four from the previous day, when Livingston Parish surpassed the 100-case mark exactly three weeks after its first confirmed case.
There remains only one reported COVID-19 related death among Livingston Parish residents.
The parish is also reporting 10 new tests from the previous day, with 298 tests completed through commercial lab tests in addition to one completed through the state lab.
In LDH Region 9 — which encompasses Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, and Washington parishes — there are currently 61 ventilators in use with 139 available, 106 ICU beds in use with 93 available, and 933 total beds in use with 835 available.
Across the state, the coronavirus hit a reported 19,253 positive cases in all but one of the state’s 64 parishes (Tensas Parish). That has led to a reported 2,054 hospitalizations and 479 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.
The statewide death toll from COVID-19 reached 755 fatalities, an increase of 53 from Thursday’s figures. In the last four days, the statewide death toll has increased by 243. Forty-eight of the state’s 64 parishes are reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 1 p.m.
