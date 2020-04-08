Livingston Parish is reporting five new cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, bringing the local total to 99, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s a slight increase from Tuesday, when Livingston Parish reported an 18-percent jump in positive cases (15). The parish has more than doubled its total case count since Friday’s figures (40).
The parish is also reporting 15 new tests from the previous day, with 277 tests completed through commercial lab tests in addition to one completed through the state lab.
There remains one reported COVID-19 related death among Livingston Parish residents, according to the Department of Health.
Across the state, the coronavirus hit a reported 17,030 positive cases in all but one of the state’s 64 parishes (Tensas Parish). That has led to a reported 1,983 hospitalizations and 490 patients on ventilators, both of which are lower than Tuesday’s figures, according to the Department of Health.
For the second straight day, the Department of Health reported 70 new COVID-19 related deaths, which remains the largest single-day jump in fatalities. The statewide death toll now stands at 652, with 43 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death.
Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to address the media at 2:30 p.m.
