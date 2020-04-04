For the third time this week, Livingston Parish had its largest single-day report of new cases of the novel coronavirus.
And it was the biggest jump by far.
Livingston Parish reported a 60-percent increase in positive COVID-19 cases overnight, bringing the local total to 64, according to the Louisiana Department of Health’s latest figures on Saturday.
That’s a jump of 24 reported cases from the day before, three times the previous largest single-day increase in Livingston Parish.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has reported 194 tests through commercial labs and one test through the state lab.
This week, Our Lady of the Lake in Walker opened the first drive-thru testing site in Livingston Parish. This testing site, located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd., will serve Livingston Parish residents from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A physician’s order from any provider for a COVID-19 test is required for testing.
The novel coronavirus surged by more than 2,100 reported cases on Saturday to bring the total to 12,496 in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health.
This marks the second time in three days the novel coronavirus experienced a jump of at least 2,100 reported cases. The disease is still being reported in all but three of the state’s 64 parishes, but Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly stated it is in “every parish.”
