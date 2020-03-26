Livingston Parish nearly doubled its number of positive coronavirus cases in one day, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, the Department of Health reported a total of 11 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Livingston Parish, a jump from six the day before.
This comes exactly one week after Livingston Parish confirmed its first case of the disease, when a resident tested positive while being treated in a New Orleans hospital. The second positive case was reported Saturday, followed by the third on Sunday, two more on Monday, and one Tuesday.
There has not been a COVID-19 death among any of the 11 Livingston Parish residents who have contracted the disease, according to the Department of Health. However, the state death toll now stands at 83, up from 65 the previous day and 46 the day before.
This week, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks told The News he expects the number of positive cases in the parish to “go up” as more testing is done. He’s been told that locals are being tested at either North Oaks in Hammond or Baton Rouge General - Mid City. There are no testing sites yet in Livingston Parish.
Though he’s being told the number of positive cases in the Livingston Parish, Ricks said other information is being withheld, including names, where the residents live, and how many locals have been tested.
Ricks continued to stress the importance of following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ statewide “stay at home” order, which is in effect until at least Sunday, April 12. The order closed all casinos, movie theaters, bars, schools, and “non-essential” businesses; limited public gatherings to 10 people or less; and limited restaurants to take-out and delivery services with no on-site dining.
On Sunday, Ricks issued a proclamation that “fully supports” the measures taken by Edwards.
“We have to be smart,” Ricks told The News this week. “We still have to do our part. Social distancing is crucial at this point, especially over the next few weeks.”
Mark Harrell, director of the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said his office has spent the last week distributing protective gear to local first responders. This equipment includes protective suits, gloves, and N95 surgical masks that he picks up from Baton Rouge and distributes among the different first responder agencies.
“It’s a very difficult situation,” Harrell said. “It’s not like a hurricane where it’s coming to a few states. This is nationwide and in all U.S. territories. It’s hard to get protective equipment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.