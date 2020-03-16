As tests increase, so too do the positive results.
That was the message delivered by Gov. John Bel Edwards at his press conference Monday afternoon. Edwards expects the number of positive cases to continue to rise as testing expands to hospitals and commercial sites.
However, he wanted to reinforce that those who should be tested are the sick, first responders, and those with doctor's orders for the time being. Edwards confirmed that the difficulty testing comes from all states pulling from the supply chain in regard to testing kits.
Edwards also confirmed that a test came back positive from Ascension Parish, so the virus "has reached the capital area," he said.
The death count has risen to three, as well.
The press conference came just a few hours after Edwards had tightened restrictions regarding 'social distancing' which included:
- Gatherings are limited to no more than 50 people.
- Casinos and bars will be closed.
- Restaurants will be closed to patrons eating on site. Take-out, drive-through and delivery orders are allowed.
- Movie theaters will be closed.
- Gyms and studios
Social distancing helps 'flatten the curve,' the governor explained, which allows health care infrastructure to keep up with demand. One of the main concerns from health care providers is the lack of Intensive Care Unit beds, as well as ventilators to help combat the pneumonia portion of the virus.
Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:
- No gatherings of 10 or more
- Wash hands for 20 seconds or more
- Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow
- Disinfect common surfaces
The governor 'leveled' with the crowd, and his live audience, by saying that he - as well as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence - expect the coronavirus epidemic to last several months. Flattening the curve helps spread coronavirus cases over a longer timeline to help mitigate the negative effect on hospitals and health care facilities.
Health officials reiterated that the virus can last on some surfaces, including metal, for several days.
According to the governor, even those who do not show symptoms can carry the virus, as well.
He added that he does not believe any mandates will come for pre-school and early learning facilities, as the Department of Health and Hospitals was concerned with employees and hospital employees being able to make it to work without those facilities being open.
The governor said early learning facilities have been informed to follow certain protocols, and he asked anyone who could keep their child home to do so.
Edwards said that most of his guidance comes from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), who Sunday announced that gatherings of 50 or more should be cancelled, and those above age 60 should self-quarantine.
He asked Louisianian's to "be a good neighbor" and not to horde supplies, while also practicing appropriate 'social distancing.' The governor said he had assurances from federal sources that the supply chains would continue, unharmed, and people should stock up for a week - not months or years.
The governor expects to re-evaluate his mandates just before Apr. 13, but told Louisiana residents they could expect an expansion.
