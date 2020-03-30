One Livingston Parish girl turned her school art project into a public service announcement regarding social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Renee Adams, a sixth-grader at Denham Springs Junior High, combined a few household items to construct her own coronavirus bubble, the widely-seen image of the novel disease that has forced a statewide shut down of all schools and “non-essential” businesses through April 12.
According to her mother’s Facebook page, 11-year-old Renee used styrofoam, pipe cleaners, a green sharpie, and a wooden ring for the project, which was a “challenge” from her talented art teacher Heidi Holbrook.
In a photo posted on Krista Adams’ Facebook page, Renee is captured keeping the coronavirus at arm’s length, practicing what health experts have continuously referred to as “social distancing,” one of the best ways to stem the disease’s spread. Experts have suggested people maintain at least 6 feet of space from each other to help “flatten the curve” of the rapidly spreading disease.
Krista Adams said her daughter came up with the idea on her own. The caption on the photo reads, “Coronavirus, stay away from me!”
Renee is one of some 26,000 Livingston Parish students who are out of school due to the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, which reached 3,540 positive cases in Louisiana as of Sunday.
While students are at home, schools across the state have adopted “distance learning” methods to keep students learning during the month-long shutdown.
