Livingston Parish is now reporting 40 cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
That’s an increase of seven reported cases from Thursday, when the parish reported its largest single-day increase in positive cases to date (eight). In the last two days, Livingston Parish has reported 15 new cases, a 60-percent increase from Wednesday’s figures.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has reported 159 tests through commercial labs and one test through the state lab.
The latest LDH figures also reported the first Livingston Parish fatality from the coronavirus, which officials reported on Wednesday after it became known that Terry Magee, a 53-year-old resident of the Town of Livingston, had succumbed to the disease.
This week, Our Lady of the Lake in Walker opened the first drive-thru testing site in Livingston Parish. This testing site, located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd., will serve Livingston Parish residents from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A physician’s order from any provider for a COVID-19 test is required for testing.
The novel coronavirus surged by more than 1,100 reported cases on Friday to bring the statewide total to 10,297, according to the Department of Health.
This came one day after the state experienced its largest single-day spike (2,726 new cases, or a 42-percent increase) in reported cases to date, though officials have pointed to a “logjam” in private lab results that may not accurately reflect the growth of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.