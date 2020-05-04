Council on Aging centers have closed their doors to seniors over the last six weeks, but they haven’t closed off seniors from their most important service.

Across the state, Council on Aging meal sites have delivered more than 600,000 meals to senior citizens since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Locally, the Livingston Council on Aging has sent seniors more than 20,000 meals, Director Kay Granger told The News.

“No senior should ever have to worry about having enough healthy food to eat, and that is true in these difficult times when they shouldn’t be going out,” Edwards said during a recent press conference. “The great news is our Council on Aging [sites] have met the challenge.”

On March 16, Edwards directed all Council on Aging sites to discontinue congregate programming “in order to protect the safety of seniors they serve.”

According to health officials, older people are most at risk at contracting the novel disease and suffering from its deadly effects. In Louisiana, people older than 50 have accounted for 54 percent of all reported COVID-19 cases (15,858) and 94 percent of all COVID-19 related deaths (1,853), according to the Department of Health.

Despite ordering the organizations to ban seniors from their facilities, the governor challenged Council on Aging centers “to continue, and if possible, expand their feeding procedures.”

They answered the call.

“Thank you to the leadership and staff and all the workers at COAs for taking care of our seniors,” Edwards said last week. “This is not over. We’re gonna need your continued service.”

In Livingston Parish — which has four COA meal sites in Denham Springs, Livingston, Springfield, and Maurepas — the local Council on Aging has upped its delivery to the homebound from 10,000 meals to 13,734, Granger said.

Additionally, another 7,955 meals have been delivered to those who are staying at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and the numbers are rising “every week.”

In an earlier interview with The News, Granger said COA employees spend Mondays and Wednesdays bagging up meals and delivering to the seniors. The meals are rotated from shelf-stable to frozen selections “so the seniors have a choice of different things,” Granger said.

The Livingston Council on Aging tries to tend to other needs, as well.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, COA employees make phone calls to seniors for “wellness checks,” offering to bring them anything they may need such as toiletries, home supplies, or medicine. The council is also providing transportation for doctor’s visits, with extra measures being taken to ensure safety for seniors and employees.

“We’re trying to do the best we can to get something to everyone,” Granger said.