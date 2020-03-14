The coronavirus and it's disease, COVID-19, have shut down some forms of government.
Schools are closed throughout the state, however Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Saturday that government will remain open unless the situation changes drastically.
And that's the approach the Livingston Parish Courthouse is taking amid the rapid spread of coronavirus, as Clerk of Court Jason Harris informed the News Friday that the courthouse will remain open - meaning that court dates will still occur; official paperwork can be filed with the Clerk's office; and the sheriff's administrative office can take customers.
At least, for now.
"As far as I know, we'll be open this week," Harris said, "but, we do have a meeting Monday (of courthouse officials) to discuss options."
Harris did not leave off the table that some things may change in the future, but nothing will be set until Monday's decision among the clerk's office, judiciary, and sheriff's office.
The governor, in announcing the postponement of schools through Apr. 13, also proclaimed that any public gathering of 250 or more people would be cancelled. Some court dates can bring that many people into the Livingston Parish Courthouse.
