Livingston Parish added to its record-setting month of COVID-19, reporting an additional 659 cases over the weekend as the most recent weekly vaccination report hit an all-time low.
Monday’s report included 517 confirmed cases and 142 “probable” cases. Last week, the parish surpassed 30,000 total cases of COVID-19.
So far this month, Livingston Parish has confirmed 4,138 new cases — easily toppling the record of 3,041 set during the state’s Delta surge in August 2021. This month’s confirmed case count, fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant, more than doubles the combined totals of September, October, November, and December (2,018) with one week to go.
After falling off toward the end of 2021, local COVID-19 deaths have started adding up in recent weeks. This month, the parish has confirmed 14 deaths from COVID-19, including nine within the last week. This comes after a combined 18 COVID-19 deaths in the months of October, November, and December.
The parish reported one new confirmed COVID-19 death in addition to one suspected death in the latest update Monday.
Meanwhile, local vaccinations dropped for the second straight week, falling to 221 for the week of Jan. 17-23. That’s the fewest in one week since the Louisiana Department of Health began breaking down vaccination rates by parish in March 2021.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 21,724 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,958 “probable” cases
-- 324 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 89 “probable” deaths
– 277,054 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,342 initiated vaccine series; 55,211 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
