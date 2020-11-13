COVID-19 compliance checks will continue in the state’s business community, according to the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The two state agencies made the joint announcement in a press release Friday morning, saying that “both agencies will continue conducting compliance enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase Three restrictions.”

Louisiana will be under its current Phase Three order until Friday, Dec. 4.

The announcement comes one day after a state judge denied a request from House Republicans to force the governor to temporarily revoke the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

“The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control and the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office are reaffirming to the state’s business community that both agencies will continue conducting compliance enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase 3 COVID-19 order that remains in place,” the statement read.

In late October, 65 of 68 House Republican signed a petition seeking to terminate all of Edwards’ restrictions, citing a 2003 state law that allows a majority in either the House or the Senate to sign a petition to force the governor to end a public health emergency declaration.

Instead, Edwards stood by his mitigation measures and executive orders — which he has said have been backed by the White House Coronavirus Task Force and local health officials — and filed a lawsuit to have the matter settled in court.

On Thursday, Judge William Morvant, of 19th Judicial District Court, ruled that the law used by House Republican lawmakers is “unconstitutional.” He also deemed that the petition seeking to end the restrictions was “moot” since it “specifically and exclusively” targeted Edwards’ previous Phase Three order that expired on Friday, Nov. 6.

Edwards called the ruling “a victory for public health in the state of Louisiana.”

“What [Thursday’s] hearing means for the people and businesses of Louisiana is that our state remains in Phase 3, including with a statewide mask mandate in effect, based on my most recent proclamation,” Edwards said in a statement. “This represents our best chance at slowing the spread of COVID in Louisiana and has and will save lives.”

While each business type has its own unique set of regulations under the “Open Safely” guidelines, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said businesses are required to adhere to the following mitigation measures at all times:

-- Remain at or below applicable capacity limitations with 6-foot distancing taken into account

-- Maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet

-- Employees and customers are to wear face coverings

-- Live music, with singing and wind instruments, is not permitted indoors

Under Phase Three, most businesses are allowed 75 percent of their capacity limits, though bars face more restrictive measures and can only allow on-site consumption if they’re in parishes with low positivity rates.

To date, more than 14,000 compliance inspections have been conducted on the more than 25,000 businesses that are registered in the OpenSafely.la.gov system, according to the Fire Marshal’s Office. Violations were found during 1,700 inspections.