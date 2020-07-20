The state’s emergency rental assistance program is being “temporarily suspended” due to an overwhelming response to its launch, according to a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Though phase one of the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (LERAP) application process is down for the time being, people can continue to sign up for notification of the opening of future phases.

Administered and funded by the Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) in partnership with the State of Louisiana Office of Community Development (OCD), the LERAP is designed to help households financially impacted as a result of shutdowns, closures, layoffs, reduced work hours or unpaid leave due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As much as $24 million will be doled out to renters, and possibly more.

Renters were quick to sign up for the assistance: Launched July 16, more than 40,000 renters visited LaRentHelp.com or contacted 2-1-1 to initiate the application process.

The LHC will continue to process applications and follow-up with renters who qualify to receive financial assistance, according to the statement. The program will reopen as additional funds become available.

“The response to our state’s emergency rental assistance program proves how significant the economic burden of COVID-19 is for our citizens,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“This program was designed to help mitigate and off-set evictions and homelessness, and while we have allocated an additional $17 million for a total of $24 million in federal assistance, we know that much more is needed to address this serious crisis for the hard-working men and women who continue to keep our state going during this crisis.”

The LHC will continue to update the program’s website and provide information to Louisiana renters as it becomes available. People can learn more or receive notice about additional rental resources by visiting LaRentHelp.com and subscribing to the mailing list.

“We know there are many individuals and families whose lives have been upended by this pandemic and that there is a great sense of urgency for housing assistance,” said LHC Executive Director E. Keith Cunningham, Jr.

“As the state’s housing agency, we are committed to doing everything we can to meet the needs of renters and landlords and are hopeful that additional federal dollars will become available as soon as possible.”

The first phase of the program will be funded with $7 million from the HOME Investment Partnership Program.

The next phases will be funded by $5 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds and $12 million in Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

CDBG and ESG funds are not yet available but are expected “very soon,” Edwards said.

All the funding is provided to the state from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The emergency program will also provide financial assistance to Louisiana renters who are not current on their rent and/or at “imminent” risk of eviction due to COVID-19. Monthly emergency rental payments will be paid according to the amount on the lease agreement, not to exceed the fair market rents for a designated area.

The payment amount is dependent upon income, household size, and fair market rent prices. All payments will be made directly to landlords.

The Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program is designed to assist households whose income does not exceed $13,500 - $25,450, dependent upon household size.

For a list of additional resources, programs, and services available to homeowners and/or renters, visit www.lhc.la.gov.