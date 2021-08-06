For the fourth straight day, Louisiana is reporting an all-time high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, with 2,421 reported across the state as of Friday.
That represents an overnight increase of 71, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 90 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Friday, there were 277 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 19 overnight and the most since April 24, 2020.
Officials confirmed 4,950 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in Louisiana.
Officials also reported 1,166 “probable” cases and seven “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 22-28, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 84 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 475,264 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 98,639 “probable” cases
-- 10,107 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,103 “probable” deaths
-- 8,499,174 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,641,431 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,739,355 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases and five new deaths, the most in a single day since Jan. 27 when the parish reported a record of six.
Officials also reported 54 “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths on Friday.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 13,155 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,153 “probable” cases
-- 208 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 27 “probable” deaths
-- 171,337 total COVID-19 tests
-- 46,729 initiated vaccine series; 38,077 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
