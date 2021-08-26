The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 115 overnight — the largest drop of this fourth surge — to 2,729 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hospitalizations have dropped by 293 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
Despite the big drop in hospitalizations, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by eight to 480 statewide.
As of Thursday’s report, the state has given out 4,034,357 vaccine doses, an increase of 59,679 from Monday.
To date, approximately 2,275,150 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 27,558 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 1,907,583 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 33,749.
Those figures account for 49.4 percent and 41.4 percent of the state’s roughly 4.6 million population, respectively.
In other news, officials confirmed 59 new deaths and reported an additional 13 “probable” deaths.
The state also confirmed 3,684 new COVID-19 cases on top of 1,447 new “probable” cases.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 547,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 129,221 “probable” cases
-- 11,003 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,295 “probable” deaths
-- 9,306,587 total COVID-19 tests
-- 4,034,357 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,907,583 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
