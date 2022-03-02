COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to nearly 400 statewide on Wednesday, reaching the lowest point since Christmas, according to a report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Wednesday’s report includes data from Friday, Feb. 25. The Department of Health did not report on Monday and Tuesday this week due to the Mardi Gras holiday.
On Wednesday, officials were reporting 412 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, a drop of 174 from the previous report. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,955.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell to 62.
In Friday’s report, the state tallied 1,469 new cases, which includes 870 confirmed cases and 403 “probable” cases. Of that total, 196 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 63 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and eight “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 885,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 278,595 “probable” cases
-- 14,288 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,389 “probable” deaths
-- 14,580,513 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,732,348 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,420,088 series completed; 4,972,238 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 23 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with one “probable” case and one new reinfection on Wednesday.
The parish reported one new confirmed death from COVID-19 and one suspected death in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,473 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,590 “probable” cases
-- 1,913 reinfections
-- 353 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 102 “probable” deaths
-- 296,370 total COVID-19 tests
-- 63,022 initiated vaccine series; 56,693 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
