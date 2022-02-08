COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 30 overnight to 1,538 statewide, according to the Tuesday report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 829.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 154.
In Tuesday’s report, the state tallied 2,583 new cases, which include 1,468 confirmed cases and 821 “probable” cases. Of that total, 294 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 42 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 21 suspected deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 870,615 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 271,550 “probable” cases
-- 13,792 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,224 “probable” deaths
-- 14,001,192 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,716,445 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,400,769 series completed; 4,938,295 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 41 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with eight “probable” cases and four new reinfections on Tuesday.
The parish didn’t report any new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,968 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,389 “probable” cases
-- 1,815 reinfections
-- 335 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 96 “probable” deaths
– 286,687 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,728 initiated vaccine series; 56,305 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
