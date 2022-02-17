COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,000 for the first time since Dec. 31, 2021, according to Thursday’s noon report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, officials were reporting a total of 956 COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of 66 from the day before. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,411.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by two to 106.
In Thursday’s report, the state tallied 1,872 new cases, which include 1,283 confirmed cases and 334 “probable” cases. Of that total, 255 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 17 suspected deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 880,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 275,963 “probable” cases
-- 14,042 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,311 “probable” deaths
-- 14,261,414 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,727,137 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,413,065 series completed; 4,960,448 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 10 “probable” cases and two new reinfections on Thursday.
The parish reported one new suspected death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,322 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,531 “probable” cases
-- 1,883 reinfections
-- 344 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 99 “probable” deaths
-- 291,236 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,905 initiated vaccine series; 56,547 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
