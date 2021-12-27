The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 doubled in the last week, bringing the total to the most since the end of the state’s most recent surge of the deadly virus.
On Sunday night, the Louisiana Department of Health reported that 449 people in Louisiana were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 149 from Thursday and a rise of 253 from Dec. 15.
The last time the Louisiana Department of Health reported as many COVID-19 hospitalizations was in mid-October, when the state was coming down from what was then its worst COVID-19 surge to date.
Eighty percent of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health.
The total number of COVID-19 patients is still far lower than the heights reached during the state’s fourth wave, when more than 3,000 people were in hospitals and healthcare centers with the deadly virus.
The rise in hospitalizations comes as the state sees a sharp increase in cases, fueled by the fast-spreading Omicron variant. A total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases out of 59,139 new tests have been reported to the state since Dec. 23 (16.1 percent positivity). The testing data do not include results from at-home tests.
Another 1,231 people have been reinfected with COVID-19 in the same time frame, according to LDH, which does not include reinfections on its dashboard.
Though information is still emerging on Omicron, LDH officials said it includes multiple mutations across the SARS-CoV-2 genome. Data suggests the new variant is more transmissible than previous strains and that it may carry an increased risk of reinfection compared to other variants of concern, according to the Department of Health.
Officials are saying that current vaccines “are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.” However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur.
“The Omicron surge further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters,” the Department of Health said.
Since New Year’s is typically a holiday that prompts much traveling, the Louisiana Department of Health is urging people to mask in all indoors settings, regardless of vaccination status; work remotely if possible; limit exposure to individuals outside your everyday household; and get tested regularly, especially before and after traveling.
