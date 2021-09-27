The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 1,000 for the first time in more than two months, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of Monday, the state was reporting 984 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 157 over the weekend and the fewest since July 21. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 2,038.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 85 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by 26 over the weekend to 175 statewide, the fewest since July 29.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 2,285 new COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths in its Monday report.
In addition, the state reported 773 “probable” cases and 27 “probable” deaths.
As of this report, the Department of Health had not updated its vaccination figures, which are typically released on Mondays and Thursdays.
“Vaccination information is delayed on 9/27 and will be updated as soon as possible,” the Department of Health said in a statement.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 589,619 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 147,963 “probable” cases
-- 12,169 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,627 “probable” deaths
-- 10,144,337 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,369,572 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,085,440 series completed; 4,301,978 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 90 new cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday. The parish hasn't confirmed a new COVID-19 death since Wednesday.
In addition, the parish reported 24 new “probable” cases and two new “probable” deaths.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,607 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,358 “probable” cases
-- 287 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 65 “probable” deaths
-- 209,870 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,678 initiated vaccine series; 48,442 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.