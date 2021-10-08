The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 600 on Friday, falling by 14 overnight to 592 statewide, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 16. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 81 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to LDH data.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by two to 115 statewide.
In other news, the Department of Health confirmed 475 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 312 “probable” cases and 10 “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 595,992 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 151,337 “probable” cases
-- 12,443 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,730 “probable” deaths
-- 10,454,106 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,409,765 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,140,427 series completed; 4,394,814 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and six “probable” cases in the Friday report.
The parish didn’t report a new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 death for the second straight day.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,740 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,460 “probable” cases
-- 297 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 216,013 total COVID-19 tests
-- 56,811 initiated vaccine series; 50,104 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
