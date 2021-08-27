The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall, dropping by 45 overnight to 2,684 statewide, according to the Friday report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hospitalizations have dropped by 160 over the last two days and by 338 since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by one to 479 statewide.
In other news, officials confirmed 44 new deaths and reported an additional 17 “probable” deaths.
The state also confirmed 2,618 new COVID-19 cases on top of 810 new “probable” cases.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 549,765 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 130,031 “probable” cases
-- 11,047 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,312 “probable” deaths
-- 9,344,116 total COVID-19 tests
-- 4,034,357 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,,907,583 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the monthly toll to 55.
That is the highest number of COVID-19 deaths the parish has suffered in a single month since the start of the pandemic and more than twice as many as the next closest month (27 were reported in January).
Livingston Parish has confirmed 40 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 13 LDH reports — including 11 in the last two days — and at least one in every update since Aug. 6.
The parish added 62 new COVID-19 cases to its count, pushing the total this month past 3,000, adding on to another record.
Officials also reported 27 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 15,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 6,723 “probable” cases
-- 252 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 39 “probable” deaths
-- 193,005 total COVID-19 tests
-- 53,533 initiated vaccine series; 43,056 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
