COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 47 overnight to 1,088 statewide, according to Tuesday’s update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,279.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 112.
In Tuesday’s report, the state tallied 1,557 new cases, which include 836 confirmed cases and 538 “probable” cases. Of that total, 183 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 30 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 11 suspected deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 878,051 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 275,181 “probable” cases
-- 13,973 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,285 “probable” deaths
-- 14,189,451 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,723,957 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,409,522 series completed; 4,954,026 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 13 “probable” cases and five new reinfections on Tuesday.
The parish confirmed one new death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,280 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,517 “probable” cases
-- 1,879 reinfections
-- 343 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 98 “probable” deaths
-- 290,161 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,844 initiated vaccine series; 56,484 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
