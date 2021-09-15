COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to fall in Louisiana, dropping by 91 overnight to 1,521 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since July 26. Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,501.
Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 88 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators also dropped, falling by 20 to 277 statewide.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,615 new COVID-19 cases and 55 deaths in its Wednesday report.
In addition, the state reported 756 “probable” cases and 22 “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 578,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 143,163 “probable” cases
-- 11,821 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,497 “probable” deaths
-- 9,807,745 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,336,270 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,018,168 series completed; 4,203,752 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths and 23 new cases on Wednesday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since the start of August, Livingston Parish has confirmed 88 COVID-19 deaths, including a record 55 last month. Halfway through September, the parish is on pace to break last month’s mark, with 33 confirmed COVID-19 deaths so far this month.
In addition, the parish reported 12 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,235 “probable” cases
-- 285 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 56 “probable” deaths
-- 203,053 total COVID-19 tests
-- 54,872 initiated vaccine series; 46,350 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
