COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 400 statewide on Thursday, according to a report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, officials were reporting 394 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, a drop of 18 from the previous report. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,973.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators remained at 43.
In Thursday’s report, the state tallied 607 new cases, which includes 323 confirmed cases and 211 “probable” cases. Of that total, 73 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported 23 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 11 “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 885,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 278,806 “probable” cases
-- 14,311 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,400 “probable” deaths
-- 14,603,261 COVID-19 tests
-- 2,737,173 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,425,910 series completed; 4,982,523 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with nine “probable” cases and three new reinfections on Thursday.
The parish also reported one new confirmed death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,485 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,599 “probable” cases
-- 1,916 reinfections
-- 354 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 102 “probable” deaths
-- 297,030 total COVID-19 tests
-- 63,119 initiated vaccine series; 56,809 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
