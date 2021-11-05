COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to their lowest point since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 226 hospitalizations across the state, a drop of nine overnight. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by two to 37 statewide.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 476 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 62 new “probable” cases and seven new “probable” deaths.
Friday’s update includes a backlog of 316 cases, the Department of Health said.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 605,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 156,284 “probable” cases
-- 12,765 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,850 “probable” deaths
-- 11,084,841 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,474,839 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,212,585 series completed; 4,530,704 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in addition to four new “probable” cases.
The parish didn’t report a new death from COVID-19.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,945 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,625 “probable” cases
-- 304 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 74 “probable” deaths
-- 227,374 total COVID-19 tests
-- 58,276 initiated vaccine series; 52,079 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
