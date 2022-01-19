COVID-19 hospitalizations rose above 2,300 for the first time since Sept. 1, 2021, as new cases continue to remain high, the noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health shows.
On Wednesday, the state reported 11,501 new cases, which include 7,897 confirmed cases and 3,604 “probable” cases. The state also tallied 1,568 reinfections in the latest report.
The state added 121 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday, bringing the total to 2,304 statewide. Since mid-December, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 2,108.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 144.
The state also reported 44 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths — the most since a report since Sept. 21, 2021 — and seven “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 799,704 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 237,545 “probable” cases
-- 13,214 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,032 “probable” deaths
-- 13,273,467 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,684,461 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,365,519 series completed; 4,873,448 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 177 new confirmed cases and 104 new suspected cases. The latest positivity rate was 35.30 percent.
The parish also reported four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths — the most in one day since Oct. 5, 2021 — in addition to a suspected death in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 20,739 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,597 “probable” cases
-- 319 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 86 “probable” deaths
– 271,790 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,231 initiated vaccine series; 55,545 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
