The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana has exceeded the peak of the summer surge, a troubling fact that officials believe will only get worse as the temperatures dip and the holidays arrive.
Those hospitalized with the novel coronavirus reached 1,602 across the state on Thursday, an increase of 18 from the day before that pushed the state past the height of the state’s second surge on July 27, when hospitalizations hit 1,600.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are now at their highest total since May 1 (1,607), which marked the end of the state’s first surge following the virus’ outbreak in March.
A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have steadily risen since Oct. 4, when they fell to 518 across the state. The Louisiana Department of Health has reported increases in 29 of its last 37 noon updates, with more drastic rises in the last few weeks.
Since Nov. 25 (the day before Thanksgiving), hospitalizations have spiked by 525 — roughly 48 percent. That’s a trajectory Gov. John Bel Edwards has repeatedly called “unsustainable”in recent weeks.
“We are now above the peak of COVID hospitalizations we saw as a result of the summer surge,” Edwards said during a press conference Thursday. “That is an indication of where we are headed if we don’t turn this around very quickly.”
Over the last week, Edwards said he has spoken with several healthcare CEOs and medical directors across the state who tell him their “hospitals are already stressed.”
Part of that stems from the increase in new COVID-19 cases and percent positivity, which in turn leads to more hospital admissions. Dr. Catherine O’Neal, an infectious disease expert at Our Lady of the Lake, said the Baton Rouge hospital this week admitted the largest number of COVID-19 patients in one day than any yet during the pandemic, Edwards said.
Another crippling factor is the rise in patients needing treatment for reasons other than COVID-19, which is the most it’s been in several months.
“The non-COVID census is much higher than the summer or spring,” Edwards said. “We have a lot of work to do in order to flatten the curve and slow the transmission so that we can get these numbers trending back in a more positive direction.”
Despite the current surge, the state is also in the midst of a “hopeful time” as it distributes the first round of vaccines to frontline healthcare workers. Edwards said “a minimum” of 7,000 vaccinations have been administered and documented in hospitals across the state since Monday, though the true number is likely higher.
Edwards said Louisiana has received the full first-week shipment of 39,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which requires storage in ultra-cold temperatures. Another 40,000 are expected next week.
Officials believe the second vaccine, by Moderna, may get federal Emergency Use Authorization as early as this week. On Thursday, a government advisory panel endorsed the Moderna vaccine, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to follow the recommendation, according to the Associated Press.
After that, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, would have to give the “final green light”. before the vaccine can be administered.
Edwards has said the Moderna vaccine will be used for the staff and residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, up to 80,000 people.
Both vaccines require two doses: For Pfizer, the second dose comes 21 days after the first; for Moderna, the second dose comes 28 days after the first.
Dr. Joseph Kanter, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, described it as a “pretty emotional” scene when he received his vaccine this week. He recalled being in the same hospital room with two other healthcare workers “who had lost loved ones to covid earlier in the pandemic” as they received their vaccines.
“It meant a lot to everyone there,” Kanter said.
Though Kanter said “the end is in sight,” he stressed that “ the road we’re on is very rough, and we’re still in the middle of a very dangerous third surge” that health experts “have no reason to believe will get better before it gets worse.”
Kanter and Edwards urged people to rethink holiday plans that include travel or gatherings with others outside of one’s immediate household, especially those with underlying health conditions or people 65 and older.
“Louisiana’s on our own,” Kanter said. “We’re not gonna have any medical assistance available to us from the outside. We’re not gonna have the assistance of doctors and nurses like we did in other waves, because other states are going through the same thing. What we have is what we have.”
