For the first time in a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to below 1,600 statewide, according to Monday’s noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 253 over the weekend to 1,568 statewide. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 799.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 157.
In Monday’s report, the state tallied 7,307 new COVID-19 cases, which include 4,071 confirmed cases and 2,323 “probable” cases. Of that total, 913 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 11 suspected deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 869,147 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 270,729 “probable” cases
-- 13,750 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,203 “probable” deaths
-- 13,977,141 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,716,445 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,400,769 series completed; 4,938,295 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 210 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 126 “probable” cases and 52 new reinfections on Monday.
The parish didn’t report any new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,381 “probable” cases
-- 1,811 reinfections
-- 335 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 96 “probable” deaths
– 286,183 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,728 initiated vaccine series; 56,305 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.