COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 1,900 for the first time in nearly a month, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Thursday, COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 21 overnight to 1,891, the fewest at one time since Jan. 9. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 476.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by 10 to 111.
In Thursday’s report, the state tallied 5,360 new cases, which include 3,122 confirmed cases and 1,556 “probable” cases. Of that total, 682 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 47 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 13 suspected deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 862,654 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 264,622 “probable” cases
-- 13,665 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,176 “probable” deaths
-- 13,863,243 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,712,554 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,395,297 series completed; 4,929,209 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 97 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 29 “probable” cases and 15 new reinfections on Thursday.
The parish confirmed one new COVID-19 death in the latest update.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,638 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,186 “probable” cases
-- 1,731 reinfections
-- 335 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 95 “probable” deaths
– 283,766 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,659 initiated vaccine series; 56,152 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
