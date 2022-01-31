COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 2,000 statewide for the first time since Jan. 11, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 1,942, a drop of 68 over the weekend. The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators decreased to 165.
In Monday’s report, the state tallied 10,082 new cases. Of that total, 1,246 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 43 COVID-19 deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 854,105 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 260,004 “probable” cases
-- 13,544 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,130 “probable” deaths
-- 13,746,577 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,707,090 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,389,317 series completed; 4,918,397 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 22,409 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,106 “probable” cases
-- 333 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 95 “probable” deaths
– 281,494 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,604 initiated vaccine series; 56,051 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
