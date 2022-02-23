COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped below 700 on Wednesday, further showing signs that Louisiana is tailing off from its fifth surge of the virus.
In the Wednesday report from the Louisiana Department of Health, officials were reporting 657 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, a fall of 44 overnight. Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,710.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 71.
In Wednesday’s report, the state tallied 961 new cases, which include 526 confirmed cases and 307 “probable” cases. Of that total, 128 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 32 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and seven suspected deaths.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 883,283 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 277,843 “probable” cases
-- 14,195 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,362 “probable” deaths
-- 14,413,478 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,729,709 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,416,494 series completed; 4,966,252 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 10 “probable” cases and one new reinfection on Wednesday.
The parish reported two new confirmed deaths from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,434 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,587 “probable” cases
-- 1,907 reinfections
-- 349 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 99 “probable” deaths
-- 294,079 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,972 initiated vaccine series; 56,640 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
