The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday dropped below 900 for the first time since July 20, falling by 85 overnight to 867 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 2,155. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 85 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by 21 overnight to 148 statewide, the fewest since JUly 27.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 529 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in its Thursday report.
In addition, the state reported 343 “probable” cases and nine “probable” deaths.
Thursday’s vaccination report was delayed and “will be updated as soon as possible,” officials said in a statement.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 591,500 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 149,033 “probable” cases
-- 12,288 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,661 “probable” deaths
-- 10,226,728 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,379,948 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,102,264 series completed; 4,328,787 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 11 new cases and no new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.
The parish also reported two new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,648 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,393 “probable” cases
-- 292 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 211,735 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,938 initiated vaccine series; 48,978 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
