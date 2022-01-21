COVID-19 hospitalizations saw their biggest overnight drop in more than three months on Friday, falling by 63 to 2,304 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s the largest single-day drop in hospitalizations since Oct. 2, 2021.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by two to 144.
On Friday, the state tallied 11,317 new cases, which include 7,170 confirmed cases and 2,772 “probable” cases. Officials also reported 1,375 new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state reported 31 new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 10 “probable” deaths in the latest update.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 815,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 244,618 “probable” cases
-- 13,276 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,048 “probable” deaths
-- 13,394,609 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,690,669 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,371,261 series completed; 4,884,955 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 163 new confirmed cases and 40 new suspected cases.
The parish also reported four new confirmed COVID-19 deaths — for the second time in three days — in addition to two suspected deaths in the latest update.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 21,207 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,816 “probable” cases
-- 323 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 88 “probable” deaths
– 274,744 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,342 initiated vaccine series; 55,642 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
