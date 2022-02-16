COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 66 overnight to 1,022 statewide, according to Wednesday’s update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,345.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by four to 108.
In Wednesday’s report, the state tallied 1,396 new cases, which include 768 confirmed cases and 448 “probable” cases. Of that total, 180 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 37 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to pass 14,000 to date and nine suspected deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 878,819 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 275,629 “probable” cases
-- 14,010 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,294 “probable” deaths
-- 14,224,505 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,723,957 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,409,522 series completed; 4,954,026 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 25 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with four “probable” cases and two new reinfections on Wednesday.
The parish confirmed one new death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,521 “probable” cases
-- 1,881 reinfections
-- 344 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 98 “probable” deaths
-- 290,767 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,844 initiated vaccine series; 56,484 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
