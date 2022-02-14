COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 176 over the weekend to 1,135 statewide, according to Monday’s update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 2,367 on Jan. 19, COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen by 1,232.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by 15 to 115.
In Monday’s report, the state tallied 3,039 new cases, which include 1,989 confirmed cases and 635 “probable” cases. Of that total, 415 are new reinfections, meaning an individual tested positive at least 90 days after another positive test.
The state also reported an additional 26 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 15 suspected deaths.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 877,215 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 274,643 “probable” cases
-- 13,943 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 2,274 “probable” deaths
-- 14,171,579 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,723,957 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,409,522 series completed; 4,954,026 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 90 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with 16 “probable” cases and 20 new reinfections on Monday.
The parish confirmed one new death from COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 23,265 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 11,504 “probable” cases
-- 1,874 reinfections
-- 342 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 98 “probable” deaths
-- 289,661 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,844 initiated vaccine series; 56,484 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.