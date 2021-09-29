After rising slightly on Tuesday, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped significantly on Wednesday, falling by 37 overnight to 952 statewide, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 2,070. Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 85 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by four overnight to 169 statewide.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 668 new COVID-19 cases and 40 deaths in its Wednesday report.
In addition, the state reported 380 “probable” cases and 10 “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 590,971 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 148,690 “probable” cases
-- 12,248 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,652 “probable” deaths
-- 10,195,076 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,379,948 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,102,264 series completed; 4,328,787 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 10 new cases and two new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.
In addition, the parish reported nine new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,637 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,391 “probable” cases
-- 292 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 211,091 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,938 initiated vaccine series; 48,978 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
